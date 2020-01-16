Grocery delivery launches across the state line

EXCLUSIVE @ W 7TH WAL-MART and you'll need to download a separate APP for PICK UP and DELIVERY and there is a fee depending upon delivery times

JOPLIN, Mo. — West 7th Street Wal-Mart is preparing January 28th to launch the service of delivering groceries. And they will be doing it across the states line to Galena, Kansas.

“Coming very soon!!! Delivery!!!! Yes, we deliver to Galena!!! Here is a map with our delivery locations.”

Starting January 28th West 7th Street Wal-Mart.

“I’m here to talk to you about delivery! Now what does everyone hate to do after work? More work! It’s the worst! So why don’t you get your groceries delivered right to your door.

January 28 we’re launching delivery alongside grocery pickup. Now it works just like grocery pick up.”

If you will go to the APP.

You go and you pick your time slot.

Pick delivery**

Then you’ll get a text and/or email, depending on your personal settings letting you know when your driver is on their way. You can even track their location.

Once they get there, they can take it right to your door, if you like, and you don’t even have to leave your house. That’s right! Delivery! Quick and easy!

**$7.95 or $9.95 delivery charge depending on your time of delivery!

