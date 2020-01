Joplin, Mo. — Everyone has been asking when is it going to open? Well it’s so close they are ready to hire and train staff.

Open interviews

January 2, 3, 4, & 6

11AM – 4PM

Joplin Location, 26th & Wall

No official opening date yet!

Watch their facebook or Joplin News First Facebook for more details!

