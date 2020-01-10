Gringos is home again in Joplin; Open till midnight

JOPLIN, Mo.-– The food is prepped. The staff is trained. The weather isn’t cooperating but the day is here anyway. The Joplin Gringos is now open at 317 West 26th in Joplin. It’s the former location of Joplin’s Irving Elementary School which stood from 1923 until the Joplin tornado of 2011.

29 years ago mom, Anissa Parrish began her career working for Gringos, the original founders. And 11 years ago she and husband Chris, who worked on the companys signs, purchased the Webb City location. It has continued to thrive under their ownership and management. They hope to do the same here in Joplin.

Today’s special is on the sign: TACO SALAD $4.50

We introduced you to the Parrish family standing on the property where Gringos Joplin would be built. (L-R) Chris, dad; Kayla, daughter; Anissa, mom; Cam, son.

THERE ARE TWO DRIVE THRUS — GO THE SAME WAY

Owner Chris Parrish tells us that 70% of their business is drive thru. They built this building with that in mind. The two drive thrus and they go the same way. Enter on South Pearl and exit onto South Wall.



