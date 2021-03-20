Greene County detectives launch investigation after discovery of three bodies

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Greene County deputies were dispatched to the Strafford area, 4486 North Farm Road 249 around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20.

According to authorities, a man called to report he had murdered three family members inside his home. Deputies arrived and took the man into custody without incident and confirmed three deceased adults on the property.

Greene County detectives have responded to conduct the investigation.

