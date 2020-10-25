Great Pumpkin Splash Festival for Special Olympics

Supporters raised money to jump in the cold waters of Shoal Creek on Saturday.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (Shoal Creek Township) — This is the second year they have held the Great Pumpkin Splash Festival in SWMO. Individuals raise money for Special Olympics with the promise they will take the ‘splash’ into the cold waters of Shoal Creek.

Robin Anderson, Development Director of Special Olympics Missouri, tells us this event has replaced the Polar Plunge in our area.

Besides taking a dip in Shoal Creek at Rivers Bend Campground, 4041 Hwy NN, Saturday, they also held a Hot Wings Cook-Off and live auction from donated items.

“The biggest thing that we have is the live auction. We get different donations from different people and businesses in the community. We have some people that like to come and just bid everybody up! One of our biggest items this year is the Highway Bank from Harley Davidson so we are excited to have that again this year.”

All the money hasn’t been counted up yet. All financial donations raised stay local in our area for Special Olympics and our local athletes.

“It’s just fun! It’s a fun event and every year gets better!”

Covid-19 has dramatically affected non-profit groups like Special Olympics in 2020. If you couldn’t make it but would like to make a financial donation. Please click to their website.