Gravette, Ark. woman killed in I-49 crash near Neosho, Mo.

The Subaru left interstate and struck an embankment below the I-49 overpass of Mulberry Road

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:25 p.m. Wednesday evening Newton County Central Communications received reports of a passenger car leaving I-49 roadway near 26 mile marker and crashing below the overpass.

Neosho Fire Dept, Newton Co. Ambulance and Newton County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Tpr. J.T. Day of Troop D confirms it as a single vehicle, single occupant fatality crash late Wednesday night in a preliminary report. Next of kin were notified.

The deceased identified as Robyn Ford, 60, of Gravette, Ark. She was driving a 2010 Subaru Forester north on I-49 at 26.4 mile marker.

“Crash occurred as [Subaru] traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment,” Tpr. Day states in the crash report narrative. The embankment struck was below the highway overpass of Mulberry Road.

Ron’s Towing removed the vehicle.

Newton County Coroner Dale Owens claimed the body.

