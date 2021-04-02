Grass, garage and vehicles burn on Bison Road; Elevated fire risk continues, outside burning not recommended

by: Shannon Becker

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon Redings Mill Fire District were assisted by Galena Fire Department, Joplin Fire Department, Quapaw Fire and other agencies. No one was reported to be injured. Video courtesy Chris Zumwalt, Midwest Emergency Photography.

ELEVATED FIRE RISK

Friday and Saturday dry conditions, warmer temperatures mean an elevated fire risk.

Joplin Fire Department update the daily burn status every morning on their website just after 7:00 AM. BURN STATUS, Friday, 02 April, 2021, Burning is not allowed today.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SITUATION REPORT, APRIL 2, 2021.

