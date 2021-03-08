Grass Fire Spreads Quickly in Galena, Fire Assisting from Three States

by: Shannon Becker

GALENA, Kan. — The Galena Kansas Fire Department began fighting this massive grass fire that spread quickly just after 10:30 AM Monday.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. However it was not a controlled burn set by experts.

Mutual aid departments assisted with manpower, brush trucks or engines from three states.

  • KS: Columbus, Baxter Springs
  • OK: Quapaw Tribe Fire
  • MO: Carl Junction, Redings Mill

Early estimates were 200 acres burned as of 1:00 PM.

There is a 🚩RED FLAG WARNING today. You are asked not to burn due to conditions that could make fire spread quickly out of control.

No reported injuries to firefighters or civilians. We are still awaiting word if any structures suffered damage.

