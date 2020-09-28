Grandmother shares message of concern to her missing granddaughter, Leora Hardee

A ground search will be conducted in areas of North Joplin Monday by FBI, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and local agencies.

JOPLIN, Mo. — 14-year-old Leora Hardee has been missing since September 17. Over the weekend we talked to Joplin Police Capt William Davis. He told us FBI agents and investigators totaled about 55 were working in the case.

Also the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children have investigators in Joplin who have arrived and are organizing a search to be conducted Monday morning.

Early Monday morning Joplin Police released a recorded video statement from her Grandmother. A message of concern to Leora:

“On September 28th, 2020 law enforcement officials will be conducting a thorough search on foot in several areas on the north side of Joplin. This search is being aided by the FBI, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Carthage Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.“ CAPT WILLIAM DAVIS

The public is not asked for assistance. This is being conducted by trained authorities.

Capt William Davis tells us in our live! video on Ozark Christian College property that the ground search will cover (1) Roanoke, North Heights, also Landreth and private properties along Turkey Creek on the north side of Joplin.

(2) The Jasper County Sheriff’s Posse (officers on horseback) will be covering the Snowball area and wooded sections north from Lone Elm and Perkins to Schifferdecker and Perkins to Zora.

(3) Later in the afternoon look for officers alone Lone Elm and north through the Dover Hill area to Zora

Her last known location is near her residence at D and North Wall.

If you have any information or tips that could assist investigators in locating Leora Hardee, you are encouraged to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.