Granby man charged in exchange of gunfire with deputies, suspect remains remains hospitalized

NEOSHO, Mo. — Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings releases more information regarding the Tuesday morning, May 11, 2021, police pursuit and shooting incident with his Deputies in McNatt, Missouri, McDonald County.

“Formal charges have been filed in Newton County against Benjamin Chase Ivey out of Granby Mo,” he states in a release of information Thursday from his office.

Newton County has filed the following charges with a no bond hold:

Felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Felony Resisting Arrest by Fleeing

McDonald County has charged Ivey with the following under a no bond hold:

Three Counts 1st Deg. Felonious Assault

Three Counts Felony Armed Criminal Action

Three Counts Felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

“An investigation of the officer involved shooting is currently being conducted by a team made up of the Joplin Police Department, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Newton County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Chris Jennings states summarizing the release of information.

We will continue to update this developing here on our news tab at FSHP. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF