Grade school on lockdown while police investigate a reported road rage incident

Joplin Police towed a vehicle with Oklahoma tags, driver, not located is thought to be involved

JOPLIN, Mo. — North Heights Neighborhood had a disturbance police tell us right around 3:00 PM. It’s thought to have been a road rage incident. Police were searching for a female involved that had exited a vehicle.

That vehicle, a dark colored KIA Optima, was parked at the curb near D and Moffett. No one was in or around the vehicle. The vehicle had Oklahoma tags.

Police searched the area and no one was located. No one was arrested related to this incident.

However the car was towed.

Columbia Grade School is just a few blocks north. And Joplin Public Schools told us personally at 3:10 PM: “Police have advised that Columbia go into soft lock down because of a disturbance in the neighborhood. Parents may pick up their students but students will not be released to walk home.” We were informed that was lifted at 3:30 PM.

There is no threat to the public it’s believed. This road rage incident was an isolated event between individuals and the police are continuing their investigation.

We will have more information here at FourStatesHomePage as it becomes available from the Joplin Police Department.