Governor Parson honors fallen Seneca Firefighter, naming portion of MO-43: Firefighter Tyler H Casey Memorial Highway

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Rep. Dirk Deaton 159th states that Wednesday, “was a great day in Jefferson City. Governor Parson signed Senate Bill 520 into law. I was able to amend it in the House to designate State Highway 43 from State Highway U continuing to State Highway C in Newton County as: Firefighter Tyler H Casey Memorial Highway“.

Deaton releases images on social media of the ceremonial signing. The Casey Family including Tyler’s parents, siblings and niece were in attendance. “Kyle, Rayma, Kyla, Layne: it was a privilege to visit with you today and see Tyler receive this appropriate recognition. I also want to thank Darren King (Seneca Fire District, not pictured) who asked me to pursue this legislation and has been working for some time to make it a reality.”

May 10, 2008. Among those lost was Firefighter Tyler Casey who saved lives but succumbed to his own injuries on May 12th. Image courtesy Newton County Central Dispatch.

DEATON WRITES… “Following in his stepfather’s footsteps‚ Tyler became a volunteer firefighter and trained storm spotter with the Seneca Area Fire Protection District. On the evening of Saturday, May 10‚ 2008‚ a county-wide call went out for storm spotters to mobilize for severe weather and possible tornadoes. Firefighter Casey responded to the dispatch and was assigned by the incident commander to a post near the intersection of Highway 43 and Iris Road.

While at the intersection, his assigned spot, he left his vehicle to alert a family that was parked on the side of the road watching the weather condition and it was at this exact time‚ the tornado headed straight for them. The family managed to escape‚ but Tyler was caught in the path of the oncoming tornado as it struck. He sustained serious injuries, had to be extricated from his vehicle, was rushed to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, MO; but, sadly, on Monday, May 12, 2008, Tyler succumbed to his injuries.

Tyler Casey became a firefighter hero that day as he is credited with saving the lives of at least three people before he was injured. He sacrificed his life so that others would live.