Gov Parson office on Missouri storms, at least two dead in homes and two dead on highways

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. —  The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated and state agencies continue to assist Missouri communities affected by a series of strong tornadoes and severe storms that swept through the state Friday night, December 10. The storms killed at least two people and destroyed or did major damage to hundreds of homes and buildings, based on initial assessments.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life caused by this powerful-sustained storm system, and we are praying for the family and friends of those we have lost,” Governor Parson said. “The deadly tornadoes that swept through Missouri and neighboring states are a reminder that strong storms can take lives when people are at home or at work. I am grateful that our state and local response agencies along with the National Weather Service communicated the threat these storms posed early and were prepared to respond last night. Our state team members stand ready to assist and will be working with local partners to assess the damage in the coming days.”

At this time, the state has been able to confirm the below information resulting from last night’s severe storms and tornadoes.

St. Charles County, a woman was killed at home and two others were hospitalized.

Pemiscot County, a young child was killed at home and at least nine people were transported to hospitals.

Semi-truck driver on I-55 and a motorist on Missouri Route 84 were killed in Pemiscot County. Those deaths remain under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

Through the overnight hours, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a total of 31 tornado warnings for Missouri.

Electric utility crews are continuing to work to restore power after outages peaked overnight with at least 30,000 customers without power. Outage figures have already been reduced to below 7,000.

The Gov will visit storm damaged areas Sunday according to his office and FEMA will be working with SEMA in the coming days to assess damages and needs.