Gov. Parson and First Lady of Missouri visit Joplin and Carthage, part of their Bicentennial tour of the state

JOPLIN, Mo. — Gov. Parson and First Lady visit Joplin and Carthage today as part of their weeks-long tour of the state to celebrate the Bicentennial of Missouri.

It will culminate with a parade, Joplin News First hopes to broadcast on September 18, 2021.

Governor and First Lady Teresa Parson will host the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade on September 18, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

“We hope that everyone who is able and willing to showcase a piece of Missouri history – whether big or small – is able to join us in the historic Bicentennial Inaugural Parade on September 18,” Governor Parson said.

The parade will celebrate the swearing-in of Missouri’s elected officials from this year’s Bicentennial Inauguration as well as highlight the history and significance of all 114 counties and the City of Saint Louis, which compromise the state of Missouri.

Some entries already registered to participate in the parade include:

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales

Statewide Elected Officials

Fort Leonard Wood 339th Army Band

Missouri National Guard Honor Guard

Missouri State University Pride Marching Band

Lincoln University Marching Musical Storm

Various businesses, organizations, and groups that represent Missouri history, and others

The Missouri State Capitol will be open to the public from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, and will feature various community engagement items for Missourians visiting the Capital City that day, which include the following: