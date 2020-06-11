Goodyear Blimp, over Neosho Wednesday evening

Wingfoot 3 is enroute to Ohio where the fleet is based, download the Flight Aware APP and track it

NEOSHO, Mo. — About 8:30 PM Wednesday evening one of the vessels in the Goodyear Blimp Fleet floated over Newton County and portions of Neosho. It was Wingfoot 3, tail number N3A, spotted by our longtime friend, Nancy S.

“I looked up and it was low. You could hear it. I snatched up my phone as quick as I could! It was traveling west to east right over our house! Soooo cool!”

According to the filed flight plan N3A was at 2,700 feet and flying at 60 mph over Newton County. It had taken off from Oklahoma City around 5:35 PM. It ended the night around 10:00 PM in Springfield.

THIS WAS A SCREENSHOT SHORTLY AFTER OUR FRIEND NANCY SPOTTED IT OVER NEOSHO

You can download the FREE FlightAware Flight Tracker APP we used to track and find the data on Wingfoot 3.

SCREENSHOT of images uploaded to the FLIGHT AWARE APP of Wingfoot 3.

It appears it’s final destination is going to be back to Ohio where the Goodyear Fleet is based.