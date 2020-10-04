Goodyear blimp makes pit stop at Joplin Regional Airport

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 2:45 PM Sunday afternoon one of the vessels in the Goodyear Blimp Fleet floated over Jasper County and landed at Joplin Regional Airport. It was Wingfoot 3, tail number N3A. We were tipped off by our longtime friend, Ray Foreman, KODE 12 Chief Meteorologist.

According to the filed flight plan N3A was at 2,700 feet and flying at 60 mph over Jasper County.

THIS WAS A SCREENSHOT FROM EARLIER SUNDAY FROM THE FLIGHT AWARE APP. FROM JOPLIN IT WILL TRAVEL TO LAWTON, OKLAHOMA.





You can download the FREE FlightAware Flight Tracker APP we used to track and find the data on Wingfoot 3.

SCREENSHOT of images uploaded to the FLIGHT AWARE APP of Wingfoot 3.

It appears it’s final destination is going to be Los Angeles. Later Sunday it will refuel at Lawton, Oklahoma.