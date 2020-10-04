Goodyear blimp makes pit stop at Joplin Regional Airport

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 2:45 PM Sunday afternoon one of the vessels in the Goodyear Blimp Fleet floated over Jasper County and landed at Joplin Regional Airport. It was Wingfoot 3, tail number N3A. We were tipped off by our longtime friend, Ray Foreman, KODE 12 Chief Meteorologist.

According to the filed flight plan N3A was at 2,700 feet and flying at 60 mph over Jasper County.

  • THIS WAS A SCREENSHOT FROM EARLIER SUNDAY FROM THE FLIGHT AWARE APP. FROM JOPLIN IT WILL TRAVEL TO LAWTON, OKLAHOMA.

SCREENSHOT of images uploaded to the FLIGHT AWARE APP of Wingfoot 3.

It appears it’s final destination is going to be Los Angeles. Later Sunday it will refuel at Lawton, Oklahoma.

Goodyear owned blimp flying over Neosho on Wednesday evening at 60 mph! Our friend Nancy caught it on her phone so we then tracked it on the free app FLIGHT TRACKER. Tail number N3A took off at 5:35 PM from Oklahoma City to destination unknown as of the writing of this post. CLICK @joplinnewsfirst then our profile URL link for new when on IG. Wingfoot 3, part of the Goodyear Blimp Fleet, based is Ohio is heading home from Arizona. It passed over Neosho and Newton County Wednesday evening and was spotted by our longtime friend Nancy S. 🥰. You can see the active flight plan and where it is right now by downloading the FLIGHTAWARE free APP. All the info and links are in our story on FSHP. It stopped at 10:00 PM in Springfield for the night. For news on INSTA? Click @joplinnewsfirst then our profile URL link #neosho #newtonco #neoshoinfo #wingfoot3 #goodyearblimp @ksnf16 @action12news

