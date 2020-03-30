Good Samaritan patron stabbed after confronting shoplifter

The vicitm is a regular patron at the store, transported Priority One to a hospital with a life-threatening stab wound to the abdomen

JOPLIN, Mo. – It was about 8:00 PM Sunday evening that Joplin Fire Department and METS ambulance were dispatched to the east alley behind 801 South Maiden Lane, Dave’s Mini Mart, regarding a man who was stabbed.

Cpl. Michael Gauss of the Joplin Police Department tells us tonight that a man, the suspect, had entered the store at 8th and Maiden Lane and had started collecting items and acting like he was going to steal them. Patrons in the store attempted to confront him, even offering to purchase them for him.

The suspect then left the store on foot, not paying for items.

A regular patron of the store then went outside, following the suspect shoplifter. That good Samaritan patron confronted the suspect. He then suffered a life-threatening stab wound to the abdomen.

“We just happened to have officers in the area who responded quickly. A male was located just to the north of the former Radio Shack building and taken into custody,” He has already been identified by patrons inside the store.

Joplin Police are not looking for anyone else related to tonight’s stabbing due to the positive identification of the suspect.

More information Monday on who that suspect is and possible charges.

The good Samaritan patron was transported Priority One to an area hospital with a life-threatening stab wound to the abdomen.