Get your Picture with the Grinch at Gringos Joplin; Money raised benefits Moving Mountains

JOPLIN, Mo. — 2020 has been so awful, why not let The Grinch sit in for your Christmas photo!

The photo op with the Grinch is free. But they will take donations for the non-profit group, Moving Mountains.

WHEN: Wednesday evening 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Joplin Gringos, 300 bl West 26th, Joplin. NOTE: This is an outdoor event to meet city social distancing guidelines.

100% of your photo donation goes to Moving Mountains. And in addition Gringos Joplin owner Chris Parrish tells us. “A generous portion of tonight’s [food] sales will go to Moving Mountains.”

WHAT IS MOVING MOUNTAINS?

Moving Mountains is a 501(c)(3) government recognized non-profit who assists kids in the Diamond School District.

How do they assist? Kids who might need a haircut, new pair of shoes, back to school clothes, school supplies, or a warm coat for winter.

We’ve seen Moving Mountains in action on Joplin News First stories preparing snack packs for kids to take home on weekends.

Moving Mountains states, “We believe all children should go to school happy, healthy, and fed.”

“Our goal is to help these kids have clothing that fits and looks nice. Shoes that are free of holes and fit properly. We strive to boost their self confidence by showing them they are loved and people do care about them.”

For more information click here to visit the Moving Mountains website.