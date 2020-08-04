Get in the Glades; Week of interactive classes in place of the Shoal Creek Water Festival

JOPLIN, Mo. — The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled a lot of events this summer. One of the victims was the Shoal Creek Water Festival, but instead, Wildcat Glades Friends Group has a week of interesting and energizing classes to get you in the glades!

WEEKLY OVERVIEW (click to view)

TUESDAY—FLOATING 101 6:00 PM

Whether its in an inner-tube, canoe, kayak, or on a paddle board river safety is a #1 priority. Our friends at Extreme Sport Scuba are coming down to the Wildcat Glades Pavilion to teach a 12 and older introduction to floating safety class. This class will go over a variety of safety tips, as well as vessel demonstrations, bring water shoes/ a towel. We will be doing our best to socially distance, and comply with the mask ordinance. CLICK WILDCAT GLADES FRIENDS GROUP

WEDNESDAY—BIRDS BY THE CREEK, A HIKED GUIDE 5:30 PM

Lets hit the trails to see what kind of birds call shoal creek and the surrounding area home. Or maybe Wildcat is just a stop on the migration journey. The local Audubon Chapter will be guiding this hike, please wear sturdy shoes, bring plenty of drinking water, your mask and binoculars if you have them! registration is required. CLICK WILDCAT GLADES FRIENDS GROUP

FRIDAY—FLY FISHING WITH MAKO 5:30 PM

Join us and our friends from MAKO fishers to learn the basics to fly tying and casting. This group will meet at the Wildcat Pavilion and utilize the park near Shoal Creek. Registration is required, this class is for ages 8 and up. CLICK WILDCAT GLADES FRIENDS GROUP

SATURDAY—YOGA FOR ADULTS 8:30 AM

Led by Amanda, a Registered Yoga Teacher, this class is designed to incorporate elements of nature, breathing and yoga poses. Bring your yoga mat or a towel, and a reusable water bottle. This is a great opportunity to help during these months they might be experiencing a little angst from being cooped up. Please sign up by following the instructions on our Facebook page. This class will be held at the Wildcat Glades Pavilion. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today. To register visit our Facebook page or email lauren@wildcatglades.org CLICK WILDCAT GLADES FRIENDS GROUP

SATURDAY—PADDLE BOARDING [FREE EVENT] 10:00 AM

Come join the fastest growing sport in the four states. Learn about what protective gear and equipment is needed make an enjoyable safe paddleboard adventure. Know the difference between a lake board and a down river board. Learn some basic paddling techniques and demo a number of brands at this workshop. We provide all the equipment needed for this one hour workshop. All you need is some swim clothes and mask. CLICK WILDCAT GLADES FRIENDS GROUP

SATURDAY—YOGA FOR KIDS IN NATURE 11:15 AM