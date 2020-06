NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly before 8:00 AM Redings Mill Fire and METS Ambulance were alerted to reports of a crash along Gateway Drive near Gaylen.

Single vehicle rollover, off the roadway. Emergency Dispatch

Unknown injuries at this time. Missouri State Highway Patrol have been dispatched to the crash as of 8:10 AM.

More information as it becomes available. We have a Joplin News First reporter at the scene.