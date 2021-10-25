Gateway Drive closed as crashed vehicles block roadway south of Joplin, Mo,

Monday morning crash just after 6:30 a.m. closed the road for more than an hour.



Courtesy Billy Tylle.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release information regarding a multi-vehicle crash along Gateway Drive Monday morning at 6:35 a.m. about three miles south of Joplin (see map).

Three vehicles are listed in the report and three were transported to Mercy Joplin.

17-year-old male juvenile, of Joplin, Mo., was driving a 2005 Saturn Ion.

Briauna Dobbs, 30, of Purcell, Mo., was driving a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe. She was transported by Newton County Ambulance to Mercy Joplin suffering moderate injuries.

Lonnie Judd, 52, of Neosho, Mo., was driving a 2006 Honda Civic. He was transported by Newton County Ambulance to Mercy Joplin suffering moderate injuries. Also his passenger suffered the same injuries, Denise Judd, 63.

Trooper B. Dobson of Troop D states in his crash narrative, “Crash occurred as [Hyundai] pulled into the path of the [Saturn]. After impact [Saturn] then crossed the center line and into the path of [Honda]. [Honda] struck [Saturn].”

Refer to the initial crash report in our article for more details. Crash reports are available 10 working days following a crash. They can be obtained by contacting the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Screenshot of mshp report.

This is a Breaking News Story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.