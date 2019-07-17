Gassy suspect caught by police after letting out loud💨fart

Man was wanted by the Liberty MO Police Department for possession of a controlled substance, he was located by 'sound and not 'sight

(Liberty, Mo.) — Law enforcement a few hours north of Joplin are sharing the unlikely way they managed to capture a suspect wanted for possession of a controlled substance.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a man was hiding from authorities but passed gas loudly enough that it gave away his location.

The sheriff tweeted about the incident, saying “if you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a 💩 day.”

The City of Liberty thanked the Clay County sheriff’s office for “airing out a wanted person’s dirty laundry.”

Adding that the incident “stinks for the arrestee.”