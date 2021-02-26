Gas Pipeline Explosion Seriously Injures Worker

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 10:00 AM reports of an explosion near North Lone Elm and Fir Road alerted Jasper County Emergency Communications.

12:30 PM: Currently there are about 3,000 without SPIRE GAS service in the area according to customer service.

Carl Junction Fire Protection District, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and METS ambulance responded to an explosion of a Southern Star pipeline just south of the intersection.

Chief Perkins of CJFD tells us it was under control quickly and there is no gas leak. There was one patient transported to an area hospital, suffering serious injuries.

The fire department is still on the scene and monitoring the situation as well as gas company workers.

We showed the following photos of today’s scene to a fire department official other than Carl Junction. They described what occurs with a large supply pipeline explosion is that it is a pressure explosion. And what is left behind is a crater from that release of pressure.

Additionally a witness who wished to remain anonymous stated that the truck that is crooked in these photos went nearly 10-15 feet into the air as the crater was made in the explosion.

The roadway is now shut down for an unknown amount of time.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.