Gas line struck by crew, causing traffic closure and some homes evacuated

UPDATE: Repair was complete at 1:55 PM
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 12:15 PM Joplin Emergency 911 was alerted to reports a construction crew hit a gas line near the address of 1211 E 26th St.
Joplin Fire Department and Spire Gas were immediately dispatched. It was determined to be a 2” feeder line.
After evaluating wind directions, some area homes were evacuated.
Roads were shut down:
- 26th Wisconsin to Vermont
- 26th to 28th Wisconsin
More information as it becomes available. The estimated time of repair is not known.