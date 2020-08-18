Gas line struck by crew, causing traffic closure and some homes evacuated

UPDATE: Repair was complete at 1:55 PM

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 12:15 PM Joplin Emergency 911 was alerted to reports a construction crew hit a gas line near the address of 1211 E 26th St.

Joplin Fire Department and Spire Gas were immediately dispatched. It was determined to be a 2” feeder line.

After evaluating wind directions, some area homes were evacuated.

Roads were shut down:

26th Wisconsin to Vermont

26th to 28th Wisconsin

More information as it becomes available. The estimated time of repair is not known.