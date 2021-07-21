Gas leak closes West 20th in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release information regarding a gas leak. “20th Street is closed between Pearl and Byers due to a gas leak. Utility crews are on scene working to deal with the problem. Please stay out of the area and plan a detour route.”

Joplin Fire Department is on the scene and the roadway, all lanes, are closed to traffic. You are asked to avoid the area if possible.