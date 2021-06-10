Garth Brooks tickets ‘how to’ guide; Garth talks to Howie and Bubba; The Big3 Stories of the Week

JOPLIN, Mo. — Every Thursday we have the BIG3 Stories of the week on KSN and KODE. And this week Howie and Bubba talked to Garth Brooks just a few minutes before we went live! Tickets are on sale Friday for his show at Arrowhead this August.

Tickets for Garth Brooks’ concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium go on sale to the public Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. They are expected to sell quickly, but there are steps you can take to increase your chances of getting your hands on tickets.

BUY LEGITIMATE TICKETS

The Kansas City Chiefs remind fans that there are only three ways to buy tickets on Friday. All three are through Ticketmaster:

Ticketmaster Online

Ticketmaster app on your phone

Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster — (877) 654-2784

DON’T RUN INTO TECH TROUBLE

Know which way you plan to buy tickets and plan in advance:

Make sure you know your Ticketmaster account and password before Friday morning, and make sure they work.

If you don’t already have a Ticketmaster account, create one before Friday morning.

If you plan to buy through Ticketmaster’s app, download it and sign into your account now.

OTHER TIPS AND TRICKS

Make sure you have updated personal and credit card info in your Ticketmaster account before Friday morning.

Join Ticketmaster’s Smart Queue before tickets go on sale Friday morning.

Check out Ticketmaster’s online help page for answers to other issues.

