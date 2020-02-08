Garage fire spreads to house causing extensive damage

No reported injuries, 1915 South Moffett, Saturday morning fire was reported at 9:14 AM

JOPLIN, Mo. — Reported garage fire at 9:14 AM. Joplin Fire Department arrive to a working structure fire.

Immediately as the first trucks arrive the radio clicks with a message to dispatch, “let’s send out a second alarm for a working structure fire.”

The 1915 South Moffett garage fire then spread to the residence. In our Joplin News First video you can see on Facebook, one of our followers and friends, Kyle B. captured a view of the fire from the north end of the alley at West 19th moments after firefighters arrived.

The two residents of the home and their dogs got out safely. However according to a relative, a pet bird did not survive.

Firefighters were on the scene two hours and fourty-five minutes. The fire was declared out at 11:27 AM, then clean up after that left firefighters there till nearly noon.

AT THE SAME TIME: While reporting at this fire, at the same time, 1414 South Moffett, a flu fire was reported and extinguished. About 5 blocks to the north.

More information as it becomes available from the Joplin Fire Department.