Galena remembers Fire Chief Bill Hall Saturday night at 9:00 PM

The lights of Abby Field will shine for 20 minutes and all are encouraged to drive by to honor "Mr. Galena", keeping social distance in mind

GALENA, Kan. — Tributes are pouring in today as we learn that well-known educator and Galena Fire Chief Bill Hall has passed away.

Hall has been Galena Fire Chief since 1985 and a member of the department since the 1956. He also taught at Memorial High School in Joplin, North Junior High and Joplin Junior High. He retired from the Joplin R-8 School District.

In January the Galena City Council approved naming the city’s fire station, Galena Fire Department, Bill Hall Station #1.

Derfelt Funeral Homes of Galena have more information as his obituary is posted now on their website with more details on the life and legacy and services for Hall.

Our KSN and KODE staff went to Hall’s home earlier this week and spent some quality time visting outside his window.

Galena Unified Schools posted on their FB page shortly after noon on Saturday: