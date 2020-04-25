Galena, Kansas, takes a turn to Cruise Main, Saturday night

GALENA, Kan. — Saturday evening with the acknowledgment of the Mayor of Galena and the Galena Police Department there will be a ‘Cruise Night’ on Main Street in Galena.

Following other locals towns raising moral during the recent social distancing guidelines; Miami, Oklahoma, Joplin and Carthage in Missouri.

“Well everyone has had a cruise night and it seemed to boost morale in the citizens of the town and it gave them something to look forward to! So we thought we’d take a turn!” organizer Emily Jordan tells us

Route is Main Street: from 11th to Front St.

GHS football parking lot to turn around at 11th.

Front St you will turn West and then Turn East on 1st St

This is not a city sponsored event however all officials are aware of the plans. Begins at 7:00 PM and runs to about 9:00 PM.

“Rules are no congregating, stay in your vehicle and maintain the route to help congestion!” Jordan reminds everyone to obey all traffic laws, and if it all goes well? “We’d love to make this a monthly thing.”