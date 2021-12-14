Galena Kansas Police arrest man on sex crime charges after investigation

Joplin News First

Bazil V. Hudson, 29, of Galena, Kan. arrested and being held in the Cherokee County jail.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GALENA, Kan. – Thursday Dec. 9, 2021, Cherokee County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a disturbance at 1606 S Main, Galena Police Dept responded.

Officers arrived and through investigation determined one of the persons involved as Bazil Hudson.

Hudson was currently being investigated in separate incidents by GPD which included allegations of Sex Crimes. Investigators had already submitted charges through the county prosecutor and by chance as officers were working the disturbance they were initially called for, they were notified a Warrant had been issued by the Cherokee County District Court for the alleged sex crimes.

Bazil V. Hudson, 29, of Galena, Kan. was arrested and now facing charges:

  • Rape
  • Aggravated Criminal Sodomy (2X)
  • Aggravated Indecent Solicitation of a Child

Hudson is facing pending charges during the disturbance arrest including:

  • Criminal Threat (2X)
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Hudson was transported to the Cherokee County Jail and is being held on $111,000 bond.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXe3FlxKCD9/ MISSING NEOSHO MAN VICTIM OF HOMICIDE — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. Galena Kansas Police arrest man on sex crime charges after investigation ❤️ Joplin area Firefighters do not want any local child to miss Christmas >> BIT.ly/3ypadfe CAR OVERTURNS IN CRASH SUNDAY MORNING — MSgt. D. Kuechler of Missouri State Highway Patrol tells us on scene the driver was not injured in this rollover crash. The driver was rage sole occupant and was wearing his seat belt. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article on our news tab at FSHP. [VIDEO] CAN YOU IDENTIFY? Woman in this security video? The Community Action Group: Joplin Area Stolen Items >> BIT.ly/3m3pQE3 COMMUNITY ACTION GROUP: JOPLIN AREA STOLEN ITEMS — CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS WOMAN? — JOPLIN, Mo. — Over the weekend at a Joplin, Newton County, Mo. store a victim in this security video placed her wristlet/purse down and forgot to pick it up. Then a woman came along a few minutes later. Picked it up. Looked inside and then puts it in her own purse. Can you identify her? Police report for theft filed with Joplin Police Dept. #joplinnewsfirst #shannbecker #joplinareastolen click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full security video. Rangeline to close at bridge replacement next Sutherlands in Joplin; View details and submit comments to MoDOT before Dec. 27 MAN WANTED REGARDS TO SHOOTING IN MIAMI — MIAMI, Okla. — Sunday afternoon about 1:15 p.m. Officers were called to a residence located at 26 H SE. The call was in reference to a shooting. Officers made contact with Victim Kenneth Crane who had a gunshot wound in his leg. Crane was transported to Joplin area hospital for treatment. The shooter in the incident was identified as Daniel Zajicek W/M 5’10” 170 LBS. Zajicek fled the scene on a 20” red/pink BMX style bicycle and is still at large. Miami Officers worked the scene, and the cause of the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident or the location of Zajicek are encouraged to call Miami Police Dept. at 918542-5585. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the article on our news tab at FSHP.

This is a Breaking News Story. Stay with Joplin News First. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First