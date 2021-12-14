Galena Kansas Police arrest man on sex crime charges after investigation

Bazil V. Hudson, 29, of Galena, Kan. arrested and being held in the Cherokee County jail.

GALENA, Kan. – Thursday Dec. 9, 2021, Cherokee County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a disturbance at 1606 S Main, Galena Police Dept responded.

Officers arrived and through investigation determined one of the persons involved as Bazil Hudson.

Hudson was currently being investigated in separate incidents by GPD which included allegations of Sex Crimes. Investigators had already submitted charges through the county prosecutor and by chance as officers were working the disturbance they were initially called for, they were notified a Warrant had been issued by the Cherokee County District Court for the alleged sex crimes.

Bazil V. Hudson, 29, of Galena, Kan. was arrested and now facing charges:

Rape

Aggravated Criminal Sodomy (2X)

Aggravated Indecent Solicitation of a Child

Hudson is facing pending charges during the disturbance arrest including:

Criminal Threat (2X)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Hudson was transported to the Cherokee County Jail and is being held on $111,000 bond.

