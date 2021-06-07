Galena Days Parade 2021, Happy 144th Birthday; Full parade from Joplin News First live! broadcast

Joplin News First

GALENA, Kan.Galena Days took off a year due to the pandemic and this year it’s back. Traditionally this annual celebration celebrates the founding of the town. And even though they took a year off for COVID they still grew older! The Cherokee County town celebrates 144 years old.

GALENA, Kan. — “Named for the ore it produced “galena lead mining” was the largest industry in our history. Starting in 1873 and continuing until 1973 the mining and smelting required 3 railroads, 65 crushers, 2 smelters and 3 sludge mills to handle the ore produced from as many as 250 mines. The city sprang up with over 160 service professional businesses. Its population grew to 30,000 people making its history the largest community within Cherokee county. What is known today as “Main Street of America“ or “ Mother Road.” US 66 was established down Our Main St., Galena, KS in 1926 dedicated as US 66 Will Rogers Highway December 9, 1935. Kansas has 13.2 miles of Route 66.” MAIN STREET PARK, GALENA HISTORIC MARKER

