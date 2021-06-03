Galena Days 2021: parade, music, car show, town celebrates 144 years; Proceeds benefit Galena Volunteer Fire Department

GALENA, Kan. — Galena Days took off a year due to the pandemic and this year it’s back. Traditionally this annual celebration celebrates the founding of the town. And even though they took a year off for COVID they still grew older! The Cherokee County town celebrates 144 years old.

KODE 12 Meteorologist Ray Foreman will broadcast his weather forecast from the event, which is a tradition! The schedule of events in full is below. Highlights include:

Saturday Car Show begins at 9:00 a.m.

Fire truck rides begin at 1:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m. the Galena Days Parade, Grand Marshal is Nancy Bash

Evening entertainment will include Bobby D. Band and Duke Mason

8:00 p.m. GEF Baby Contest

10:00 p.m. Galena Days Queen Crowning

HOLD DOWN ON IMAGE TO SAVE TO YOUR PHONE OR DIGITAL DEVICE.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF