Galena city workers on the job overnight

GALENA, Kan. — Some city workers got out of bed to spend the night working on a major water line break.
Hopefully it will all be repaired by daylight but they anticipate with this loss of water a boil advisory might be issued. We will keep you updated.
“The City of Galena is working on a major water main leak in the area of 11th and Galena Ave. The water volume to customers of the City has been reduced to aide in the repair process. Some customers may experience a complete loss of water. We hope to have water restored to full pressure and volume by daylight. KDHE will likely issue a boil water advisory as a result of this low pressure.”City of Galena