Galena celebrates Christmas; Parade, Santa and Tree Lighting

GALENA, Ks — The Christmas Parade begins at 4:00 PM on Main Street downtown. It goes north from the area of Derfelt Funeral Home. Line the streets and celebrate Christmas!

Following the parade there will be the Christmas tree lighting at City Hall. Refreshments will be provided for those attending by Community Bank and Trust!

Santa will be at the Galena Museum from 5pm to 6pm! Kids can come down and have a visit with Santa and get a picture…all for free!

Ashley Qualls, Galena KS community page