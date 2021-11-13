Funeral service set for Fallen Firefighter Lt. Malachi Brown of Baxter Springs, Kan.

Brown died in a Springfield, Mo. burn unit on Wednesday, Nov. 10. He was gravely injured fighting a fire Oct. 15 in Baxter Springs, Kan. He never recovered.

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel release service times for Fallen Firefighter Lt. Malachi Brown of the Baxter Springs Fire Dept.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Tennessee Prairie Friends Church, rural Baxter Springs. Burial will follow at Baxter Springs Cemetery. DERFELT’S BAXTER CHAPEL

Friends and family can now post memories online. Click to visit Malachi Abraham Brown online at Derfelt’s.

Malachi Brown, 32, leaves behind his wife, Jessica, and three children of the home. An obituary has yet to be released.

