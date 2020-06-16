Fundraiser for victims in Cherokee County homicides

“Thank you for being respectful to the families in this their hardest time.” – Shannon Becker

“Blaze and his girlfriend were taken from us Sunday morning, June 14. He was 27. There are no words that I can say to capture how much he meant to the people in his life, and how much everyone meant to him. While the family has most of the emotional toll, there is always the financial side of things. It’s no secret that we are not well-off. This is the most unexpected cost we could have ever encountered. I’m asking for donations in Blazes name for his final expenses. Anything leftover will go to his three children; Briley, Bailey and Blaze Jr. I know that not everyone can give, and I respectfully understand, if you’re unable to donate please send positive thoughts and prayers to the families who’ve lost their young loved ones. If you’re able to give, we sincerely thank you. Any future updates will be posted here or on Facebook. I encourage friends to share along with positive stories/photos of Blaze and/or Kylan. UPDATE: Thank you everyone who has given, this is a tremendous help. Authorities have made two arrests that can be found on any news site, bittersweet feeling really. My hope is everyone involved will see their day locked away. Thank you all”