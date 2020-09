JOPLIN, Mo. — Just about 7:00 AM Joplin 911 Dispatch was alerted to a structure fire at Wear 8th and Chestnut.

Joplin Fire Department arriving on the scene report a working fire with smoke and flames.

Smoke was visible for miles around as the two-story wood-frame structure burned.

801 Chestnut is the address. Injuries, if any, are unknown at the time. Many of the windows are boarded.

