Fully involved house fire, unoccupied residence, total loss

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 10 p.m. Thursday night Joplin Dispatch were alerted to a structure fire in the Byers and Murphy Neighborhood, 928 South Murphy Ave.

Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded.

Joplin Fire first arrival declared, “We have a working fire, two-story, wood framed structure. Will be out for attack. This will be a defensive fire.”

A second alarm was sounded for more manpower and apparatus.

We learn later the residence is unoccupied, and it has been for a long period of time. One neighbor told us recently some of the windows had been broken out.

The fire we are told began on the second level, thus a suspicious fire, since no one lived there. And the area matches that of multiple suspicious fires since July.









928 SOUTH MURPHY AVE.

About one hour later, 11:08 p.m., fire was declared under control. Fire was declared out at 12:21 a.m.

We will update this article with more information as it is released by Joplin Fire.

No persons were injured fighting the fire and no firefighters were injured.

This is a Breaking News Story.