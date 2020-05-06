“Fully involved house fire” states Joplin Fire Engine 2 at 3:23 AM

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Fire Department and METS Ambulance were dispatched to reports of a structure fire at 1716 South Empire at 3:23 AM. The single story wood framed home faces east and is just about four blocks southwest of Junge Stadium in the Blendville North Neighborhood.

Upon first arrival over the radio was clearly stated: “Engine 2 will be on the scene, we have a fully involved house fire. We will be out to do a defensive attack.” And then a request was immediately sent for a second alarm as a working structure fire was in progress.

According to neighbors there were two occupants who live at the residence. One resident needed medical attention at the scene, but was not transported to a hospital.

Fire was declared under control at 3:59 AM. Red Cross was requested to respond to the scene to assist to adults who were displaced at 4:12 AM.

Fire was declared out at 5:02 AM. The home appeared to be a complete loss.

Firefighters were mostly released from the scene by 6:00 AM.

We will update the story with more information here as it becomes available from the Joplin Fire Department.