Fully engulfed house fire becomes total loss

JASPER, Co. (Rural Duquesne) — This residence is located in the county but just a few blocks from the Duquesne city limits, 2100 bk South Reinmiller. Police were dispatched to the location at 5:33 PM for an unknown disturbance and quickly it was determined to be a fire call.

Roads are being blocked now so avoid the area traveling east on 20th. Reinmiller Road at 20th intersects at Wildwood Baptist Church. This fire is south of there 2 blocks.

Initially reported as a garage fire it spread quickly to the house attached to the garage. Nearly immediately mutual aid requests were sent out. Duenweg Fire Department requested mutual aid from Joplin Fire Department, Webb City Fire Department and Redings Mill Fire Department.

State Fire Marshal was requested to respond to the scene about 6:25 PM. That is normal protocol in any fire in the county.

Red Cross was requested to assist one resident however that was not confirmed at time of print.