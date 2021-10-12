Full-size pickup flipped by passenger car in t-bone crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before 8:15 a.m. Wednesday Joplin Dispatch were alerted to reports of a two-vehicle rollover crash. A full size pickup was on its top at 10th and South Duquesne.

A full response was initiated by Duquesne Police Dept, METS ambulance and Duenweg Fire Dept.

Police Chief Jonathan White tells us that a full-size Chevy 2500 pickup was traveling south on Duquesne and a passenger car failed to stop at the stop sign traveling east on east 10th. The pickup overturned just south of the intersection.

No injuries were reported. No one was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Coats Towing removed the pickup. And Appleton Wrecker towed the passenger car. The road was reopened to all traffic just before 9 a.m.

