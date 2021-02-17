Frozen pipes? Henkle’s can help if you need water; Second Henkle’s location to open in spring on Joplin’s SW side

WEBB CITY, Mo. — In a social media post Wednesday morning HENKLE’S ACE HARDWARE is offering to help those without water.

“Good morning! We know there are people still without water this morning and would like to offer you to come by and fill up water jugs/totes/etc to take home for drinking or flushing toilets. Nothing fancy, just running a hose out the side door and filling all we can! If you need water – pull up on 12th Street where the HVAC units are and call 417-673-2112 and let us know you’re outside for water – we’ll come out and fill you up!” Henkle’s Ace Hardware, Webb City, 1201 South Madison. (Bring your own containers).

Also Henkle’s is poised to add their second location, you’ll see them in Joplin hopefully when the spring thaw occurs.

KSN-16 Stuart Price talked to John Henkle last month and confirmed it! Saying construction on his second store, which will be at the intersection of 29th and McClelland Blvd, has already started.

Henkle says he’s been thinking about building another store in Joplin just like the one in Webb City for some time. And despite the pandemic, he says now is the time to put those plans into motion.

Henkle continued, “It’s very similar to our store in Webb City, our inventory will be basically the same and hopefully we’ll open if the weather will cooperate around the 1st of April.”

Henkle says he plans on hiring about 20 employees to work inside the 10,000 square foot building.