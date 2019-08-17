Friday Night Police Pursuit flys by Jasper’s new Pizza Joint

You don't have to be in such a hurry to try Grand Ave Pizza Place in Jasper, they have great hours

(JASPER, Mo.) — Opening weekend, was big for the new Grand Ave Pizza Place in Jasper. They have great hours and plenty of room. But don’t drive 120 mph to get there.

The folks in the reported stolen white pickup really didn’t stop for pizza they just flew by. According to an insider it was a police pursuit from Barton County.

After hitting some spike strips near the end of their journey they ran on rims right by this tipster taking a video at Grand Ave Pizza. Their trip ended at Baseline and I-49. Two people, male and female, were taken into custody.

We'll have more information on the pursuit as it becomes available.