Friday Night Lights: Webb City Advances with win over Lebanon

Cardinal Stadium is host to Semi Final Game against Platte County next weekend.

UPDATE: Platte County defeated Grain Valley Friday night so that means Webb City has home field advantage next weekend for the Semi Final Game.

WEBB CITY, Mo. — It was a steady rain the last quarter of the game. And it was Webb City’s game.

42 – 14 Cardinals win.

They now advance to the Class 5 State Semi Final. As of the printing of this article it’s not known who won, Platte County or Grain Valley so home field advantage is not determined for next weeks game.

