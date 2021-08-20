Friday night lights preview as Joplin High School Eagles host Jamboree with Lamar Tigers, Seneca Indians and Webb City Cardinals

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday night lights regular season football games are just a few weeks away and these teams are just getting a sense of one another on the field. So Friday night in a fast-paced shortened game setting. Four teams will play in Joplin at Junge Stadium.

Friday night August 20, 7:00 p.m. at Junge Stadium

WATCH IT LIVE HERE ON JET-HD EAGLES TELEVISION

CLICK JOPLIN HIGH SCHOOL PRODUCTION OF JAMBOREE AT JUNGE 2021
CLICK TO ENLARGE FOR DETAILS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First