Friday night lights preview as Joplin High School Eagles host Jamboree with Lamar Tigers, Seneca Indians and Webb City Cardinals

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday night lights regular season football games are just a few weeks away and these teams are just getting a sense of one another on the field. So Friday night in a fast-paced shortened game setting. Four teams will play in Joplin at Junge Stadium.
WATCH IT LIVE HERE ON JET-HD EAGLES TELEVISION
JHS Football will host Lamar, Seneca, and Webb City for a jamboree on Friday, August 20th at Junge. Action starts at 7:00pm. We hope to see you there supporting the Eagles! #goeagles pic.twitter.com/Dq518W2TeO— Joplin Athletics (@JHS_Athletics) August 16, 2021