Friday Night Lights at Junge; Final minutes of the win

JOPLIN, Mo. — JUNGE STADIUM — Kirkwood came to town Friday night but Joplin made it a long ride home for them, 69 – 48. The last few minutes Joplin News First captured live!

ANNOUNCER:

Blake Tash downing the ball. Brings up third down. <beginning of rising noise>

That’s the end of the game! Joplin Eagles 69! Kirkwood Pioneers 48.

Next week on Friday, November 15, the eagles will be returning to Junge Field. To host the winner of the Marquette v. Lindberg game. Which will be the championship game of the Class 6 District 3.

Kick off is scheduled to be at 7:00.