Rollover East of Carthage, Reeds man uninjured

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (East of Carthage) — About 10:20 PM Friday night Carthage Fire and Mercy EMS were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash East of Carthage at S. Palomino and Gum Road.

The 38-year-old man from Reeds was traveling westbound on Gum and rolled into the north ditch. The single occupant was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. However the Ford Expedition was a total loss.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers processed the crash. We will update our story as more information is available.









CLICK EACH IMAGE TO ENLARGE

CORRECTION: In our live video we mention the location as East Fairview, according to Google Maps East Fairview becomes Gum at CR 118. However clearly we are standing at the road sign which says Gum at S Palomino. We corrected the mistake during our live video to Gum Road. Google gotta get it together.