Freeze Warning issued as temps will drop to mid-20’s overnight; Cover new plants and Spring vegetation

JOPLIN REGION — The National Weather Service at Springfield has issued a Freeze Warning Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Cover sensitive vegetation or bring plants inside house.

“A Freeze Warning in effect for the entire Ozarks region Thursday morning. Temperatures are forecast to fall into the 20s for most of the Ozarks.” #NWSSpringfield

Freeze Warning #NWSSpringfield

• WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. Colder temperatures can be expected in low terrain, valleys, and other wind protected areas.



• WHERE…Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri.



• WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.



• IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will damage sensitive early Spring vegetation.