Free movie tonight at Route 66 Drive-In, Dolittle, Gates at 8, Movie at 9

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — 2:00 p.m. Wednesday Route 66 Drive-In dropped an announcement on social media about a FREE MOVIE WEDNESDAY NIGHT! 🍿

JUST ANNOUNCED! This Just In – tonight and tonight only – FREE showing of the beloved movie Dolittle. Special thanks to the First Christian Church in Carthage for sponsoring this event and making it all possible. Admission – FREE – Gates open at 8pm, showtime will be approximately 9pm.”

DOLITTLE STARRING ROBERT DOWNEY JR.

Additionally the concession stand will be open. Items will be regular price.

This Just In – tonight and tonight only – FREE showing of the beloved movie Dolittle. Special thanks to the First…

Posted by 66 Drive-In Theatre on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

FREE MOVIE! JUST ANNOUNCED! WEDNESDAY 🍿”This Just In - tonight and tonight only - FREE showing of the beloved movie Dolittle. Special thanks to the First Christian Church in Carthage for sponsoring this event and making it all possible. Admission - FREE - Gates open at 8pm, showtime will be approximately 9pm.” #route66drivein #firstchristiancarthage #freemovie #route66 #joplinnewsfirst #shanbecker #ksn16 https://www.instagram.com/p/CP6RdSIHWbz/ WATER RESCUE OF TWO ADULTS ON DAM AT GRAND FALLS OF SHOAL CREEK — JOPLIN, Mo. — The water levels are normal. About 4 feet according to the latest hydrograph from the National Weather Service. The minimum flood stage is 14 feet. You can see in our images from last night the water is well within the banks of the boat launch in McIndoe Park and the shoreline rocks are visible across from where the EMTs are talking with the victims rescued. As Brittany H. commented: “1. You should stop before you get to the falls. 2. Always wear a life jacket in any kind of water sports. 3. Do Not swim near any kind of Dam.” We would only add do not swim, canoe or kayak alone. Thanks B ♥️! MURDER CHARGES FOR TWO FROM CARTHAGE — BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — In late May we broke the story about a murder near Butterfield and others involved had fled the county. Now two of them have been arrested in Carthage, Jasper County. Carthage Police, Jasper County Sheriff’s office assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol DDCC and Barry County Sheriff’s office as they investigate the murder of Daylon Anderson of Monett. He was found shot to death in a rural field near the intersection of Farm Road 2140 and Farm Road 1078 in Barry County. One man is already in the Barry County jail charged as the gunman. Read the Probable Cause Affidavit filed in court Tuesday. Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage ‘TIRED DRIVER’ TO BLAME FOR ROLLOVER CRASH AS PICKUP STRIKES TREE IN BLENDVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD — JOPLIN, Mo. — About 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a single vehicle crash near West 20th and South Murphy Ave involving a pickup truck on its side. ‘TIRED DRIVER’ TO BLAME FOR ROLLOVER CRASH AS PICKUP STRIKES TREE IN BLENDVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD — JOPLIN, Mo. — About 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a single vehicle crash near West 20th and South Murphy Ave involving a pickup truck on its side. ‘TIRED DRIVER’ TO BLAME FOR ROLLOVER CRASH AS PICKUP STRIKES TREE IN BLENDVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD — JOPLIN, Mo. — About 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a single vehicle crash near West 20th and South Murphy Ave involving a pickup truck on its side. https://www.instagram.com/p/CP42zDZnkKd/ REDINGS MILL WATER RESCUE AND JOPLIN FIRE WATER RESCUE IN ACTION TUESDAY NIGHT ON SHOAL CREEK

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First