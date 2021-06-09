Free movie tonight at Route 66 Drive-In, Dolittle, Gates at 8, Movie at 9

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — 2:00 p.m. Wednesday Route 66 Drive-In dropped an announcement on social media about a FREE MOVIE WEDNESDAY NIGHT! 🍿

JUST ANNOUNCED! “This Just In – tonight and tonight only – FREE showing of the beloved movie Dolittle. Special thanks to the First Christian Church in Carthage for sponsoring this event and making it all possible. Admission – FREE – Gates open at 8pm, showtime will be approximately 9pm.”

DOLITTLE STARRING ROBERT DOWNEY JR.

Additionally the concession stand will be open. Items will be regular price.

