Free Covid testing drive-thru events in Joplin, August 10 and 12

JOPLIN, Mo. — Free COVID testing was held 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, at “The Roxy” Event Center parking lot at 1st and Joplin.

Next week it will be available again on Tuesday and Thursday. The Mo. Department of Health and Human Services website have official information on all their free testing locations across Missouri.

Tuesday & Thursday

11:00 am – 7:00 pm

August 10 & 12

“The Roxy” Parking Lot

108 N. Joplin

These are Joplin drive-thru testing events. “There is no pre-registration or appointment needed to receive a test. Having a state issued identification card available at the testing site will speed up the process immensely; however, no identification documents are required. As long as you arrive before the event closes, you will be guaranteed to receive a test. Results will be available as soon as possible, but no later than 72 hours from the event.” — Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Helping to coordinate the event is the Community Health Collaborative to Raise Vaccine Rates #GreaterJoMoArea

NextGen is conducting the tests and they are contracted at locations all across the state for Mo. DHSS.